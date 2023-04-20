Man arrested outside Bantry in dog cruelty case

GARDAÍ in Bantry are preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) after they investigated the alleged ill-treatment of a dog. Insp Jason Wallace said gardaí became aware of a video online that showed a dog being held by the scruff of the neck, being kicked, and handled very roughly.

A garda investigation led to the identification of a location outside Bantry, and gardaí applied to a district court judge for a bench warrant.

The warrant was executed by members of Bantry gardaí with the assistance of a garda support unit from Cork city. A man was arrested and detained, under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, at Bantry Garda Station.

He was subsequently released pending the submission of the garda file to the DPP.

‘Animal cruelty is a criminal offence,’ said Insp Wallace, ‘and the gardaí will take appropriate action where necessary.’