Man arrested in Clonakilty following petrol station robbery

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to a robbery at a petrol station in Clonakilty, on Wednesday evening.
Shortly after 6pm a man, armed with what is believed to be a knife, entered a petrol station on Fax Bridge and demanded money from staff. The man then left the scene having taken a sum of cash.
News
Aug, 2020
Detectives from Clonakilty Garda Station attended the scene and began reviewing CCTV footage whilst uniform Gardaí carried out a search of the area and began house- to-house enquiries.
After reviewing the CCTV footage a potential suspect was nominated. A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested a short time later and brought to Bandon Garda Station, where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
