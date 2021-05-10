News

Man arrested following seizure of €44k worth of cannabis plants in West Cork

May 10th, 2021 9:51 AM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized €44,000 of suspected cannabis plants following an operation yesterday.

As part of an ongoing operation, gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in West Cork executed two search warrants at houses in Skibbereen and Ballydehob at around 3.30pm.

During the course of the searches gardaí seized over 50 suspected cannabis plants at various stages of growth. The plants were discovered in greenhouses and outdoors.

A man was arrested and detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and was later released. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

