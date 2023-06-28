Man arrested after theft of machinery and livestock in West Cork

A man in his late 30s has been arrested by gardaí as part of ongoing investigations into the theft of agricultural machinery and livestock in West Cork and Kerry.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that the man, who was arrested in Tralee on Tuesday, is currently being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

The arrest was the second to be made as part of an ongoing Garda investigation into multiple thefts of agricultural machinery and livestock between November 2022 to February 2023.

The thefts resulted in losses of approximately €110,000 after farm machinery, including a tractor and slurry tanker, and livestock were stolen.

Gardaí from Cork West and Kerry carried out an extensive investigation and a spokesperson confirmed that the thefts have been linked to an organised crime group.

On June 13th, a man in his 20s was arrested and gardaí seized a number of vehicles during the search of several residences and farmlands in North and West Kerry.

The searches were conducted by gardaí from West Cork and Kerry divisions with assistance from the Regional Armed Support Unit from Limerick, along with local Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit members and Community Policing Unit members.