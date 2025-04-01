Man airlifted to hospital from Union Hall

A MAN was airlifted to hospital after fire brigade personnel from Skibbereen and Clonakilty freed him from beneath his overturned tractor at Ardra in Union Hall.

The alarm was raised at 11.15am on Tuesday, April 1st and all of the emergency crews, including the National Ambulance Service, the Air Ambulance Service and the gardaí, responded.

On arrival, they went to the assistance of the male casualty who was trapped underneath the tractor in a field on a steep embankment.

The Fire Service freed him and provided immediate medical assistance to the casualty to stabilise him until the National Ambulance Service and Air ambulance could arrange for him to be airlifted to Cork University Hospital.