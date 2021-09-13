Man accused of assaulting garda often sleeps in town bandstand

A MAN accused of an alleged assault causing harm to a garda in Castletownbere last week was ‘caught in the act,’ a court heard.

Janus Polde (30) of no fixed abode appeared, in Bandon District Court last week to face four charges in relation to incidents that took place last Thursday September 2nd at Knockanroe, Castletownbere.

Gda Eoin Concannon of Bantry Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and said the accused made no reply to the charges.

Gda Concannon told the court the accused faces two public order charges as well as obstructing and assault causing harm on Gda John O’Sullivan.

The court heard that gardaí were objecting to bail on the basis of the seriousness of the charges, as well as the fear that he may commit other offences while out on bail.

Mr Polde’s solicitor said his client is homeless and he was aware that he can be seen regularly sleeping in the bandstand in the square in Bantry.

Judge James McNulty was informed that the accused has no history of non-appearances in court and he said the argument for an objection to bail was ‘weak and vague.’

Gardaí also sought conditions if the accused was to be released on bail but Judge McNulty said that it would be difficult to impose conditions if it is understood that the accused is an alcoholic.

Judge McNulty granted the accused bail on the usual conditions that he keep the peace, be of good behaviour and commit no offences and he is due to appear at Bantry District Court on September 9th.