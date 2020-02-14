Man (30s) seriously injured in Ballygarvan crash; road closed

Shortly before 12.30pm, gardaí were called to the scene of the single vehicle collision in which a car had struck a wall.

The passenger of the car, a man in his 30s, was brought to Cork University Hospital with what is believed to be serious injuries. The driver of the car failed to remain at the scene.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Rathmacullig area, particular road users with any video footage, to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.