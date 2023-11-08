Man (30s) arrested following containment operation in Togher

A man in his 30s was arrested by gardaí in Togher in Cork city this morning as a result of a managed containment operation, where a shot was discharged from a garda firearm.

The incident arose following the report of the theft of a lorry from the Bandon area last night, which was then observed in the Togher area this morning and failed to stop when directed to do so by gardaí.

'A managed containment operation was put in place by gardaí and the operation later ended in the Forge Hill area of Togher,' said a Garda spokesperson.

'A man aged in his 30s was arrested by gardaí and is currently detained at a Garda Station in the Southern Region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.'

Two garda vehicles were damaged in the course of this operation, while no injuries were reported.

'A shot was discharged from a garda firearm during this incident and as a result, GSOC have been notified of the incident.Investigations are ongoing at this time.'