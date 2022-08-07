Man (20s) dies following Skibbereen collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision in Skibbereen last night where a man is his mid-2os died.

At approximately 10:20pm, Gardaí were alerted to a collision involving a car and jeep on the N71 at Smorane near Skibbereen.

The driver of the car, a man in his mid 20s, was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead a short time later.

He was removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will be arranged. The driver of the jeep, a man in his 40s, was also removed from the scene by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. His injures are not thought to be life threatening.

'The scene is preserved for a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and local traffic diversions are in place. The Coroner has been notified,' said a Garda spokesperson.

'Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera (including dash cam) footage, are asked to make this available to Gardaí.'

Anyone with information can contact Clonakilty Garda Station 023-8821570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.