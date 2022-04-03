MAKING A SPLASH: Swimmers net the medals

‘Myrtleville Minkies’ Ann Smyth, Marie Watson and Brenda Sisk (with Fiona Coleman, absent) were presented with their medals and certificates for their North Channel Relay Swim 2021 at the ILDSA 13th annual awards recently.

Marathon swimmer and Kinsale resident Ned Denison

presents Adrian Healy from Mallow with his English Channel solo swimmer 2020 ILDSA medal. Also pictured is Adrian’s wife Susan Healy. (Photos: Siobhán Russell)