Mains power restored to Dursey Cable Car

The Dursey Cable Car operator reported a power failure at approximately 12 noon today.

A spokesperson for Cork County Council confirmed that when the mains power isn’t available the system ceases transfer of visitors to the island.

In situations, where there are visitors on the island they are returned using a backup generator and motor, which takes 20 minutes each way – a journey that typically takes seven minutes using mains power.

The Council spokesperson also confirmed that mains power was restored at approximately 2pm today.

The Southern Star has asked the Electricity Supply Board for a comment.