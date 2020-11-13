Macroom nursing home awarded Hygiene Assured Certification

CARE CHOICE nursing home in Macroom has been awarded the ‘Hygiene Assured’ certification by the Food Safety Company, one of Ireland’s leading food safety consultancy and training companies.

The certification provides a scientific verification of cleanliness and sanitation in Care Homes in Ireland. The certification guarantees that the Macroom residential facility is hygienically clean, free from pathogens and viruses through robust cleaning protocols. The certification was presented to management on Monday last.

It highlights the commitment by the CareChoice management and staff to maintaining the highest standard of hygiene to protect the over 62 residents and provide reassurance to their families. Infection control and cleaning training was delivered to staff in a small group session onsite to allow for adequate social distancing. Others had an option to attend a virtual training course.

Mary Daly, managing director of the Food Safety Company, said: ‘We are delighted to present the Hygiene Assured Certification to CareChoice, which represents the largest implementation of the certification standard across the care home sector to date. This sector has been under immense pressure in recent months and, while there are clearly strict cleaning procedures already in place, the Hygiene Assured Certification verifies the cleaning standard and the drive for continuous improvement of site-specific health and hygiene practices.

‘At this time, it is important to provide reassurance to staff, residents and their family members about the importance placed on maintaining exemplary cleaning standards,’ she added.

The Hygiene Assured Certification process involves an initial hygiene review, site specific training, audit to ensure correct implementation of cleaning practices and micro-analysis testing provides scientific evidence that an area is infection free.

Nicole Haley, director of nursing at CareChoice Macroom, added: ‘Management and staff at the CareChoice Macroom are delighted to receive the Hygiene Assured Certification.

CareChoice energetically commits to maintaining high standards of cleaning, and the certification offers independent verification, affording staff the opportunity to receive training from industry experts. We look forward to continuing our professional relationship with the Food Safety Company.’