Macroom farm showcased at dairy conference

OVER 350 delegates from more than 28 countries are expected at the 30th European Dairy Farmers Conference, which will be held over three days in Cork.

The theme of the conference, in the Rochestown Park Hotel from June 28th-30th is ‘Sustainable Dairying – The Irish Story’.

Delegates will experience a mixture of presentations and workshops from leading industry figures, researchers and international speakers, as well as the opportunity to participate in four farm visits.

The European Dairy Farmers (EDF) is a club of progressive and visionary dairy farmers looking for inspiration. European Dairy Farmers bring farmers together to exchange ideas, experiences, and knowledge at an international level. Centre to the discussion will be the comparison of individual farmer costs of production, which have been collated and analysed prior to the conference.

As part of the three day conference delegates will visit the Murphy farm in Coolnasoon near Macroom as well as Teagasc Moorepark Research Centre where delegates will get an insight into different Irish dairy production systems and the latest research findings.

Originally scheduled for June 2020, the conference was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For the last two years EDF have been using online forums to allow members interact with each other.

Micheal O’Leary, Teagasc Moorepark and facilitator of the Irish EDF branch said: ‘Since the last EDF conference in 2019, the landscape of dairy production across Europe has changed dramatically with stringent environmental targets being implemented in most countries. At this year’s conference, we will be addressing some of the challenges and opportunities, which farmers are facing, with top class speakers’. See dairyfarmer.net to register for the event.