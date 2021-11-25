Macroom boil water notice is still in place – almost one month later

THE boil water notice for 4,200 people on the Macroom public supply remains in place almost one month after it was issued.

On October 20th, customers on the Macroom Public Water Supply, serving Macroom town, Codrum, Masseytown, Kilnagurteen, Coolehane, Coolcower, Macloneigh, Carrigadrohid, Ballinagree and surrounding areas, were issued with the boil water notice.

Elevated ‘turbidity’ (cloudy water) in the supply was the cause given. Experts from Irish Water and Cork County Council are working to implement solutions with a view to lifting the notice as quickly and as safely as possible. In the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil their water before use – until further notice.

Neil Smyth of Irish Water said the recommissioning of the plant is nearing completion as Irish Water continues to carry out tank cleaning and instrument calibration. ‘In consultation with the HSE, we are still sampling and testing the water supply with the aim of lifting the notice as soon as it is safe to do so,’ he added.

Anyone unsure whether or not the notice applies to their area, should call the Irish Water customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.