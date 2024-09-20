Macroom a food paradise this weekend

THERE’S a feast for the senses planned at this year’s Macroom Food Festival, which takes place on Saturday, September 21st and Sunday, September 22nd.

The event has a focus on food combined with everything from cookery classes for kids to discussions for grown-ups, demonstrations to parades, markets to concerts.

The weekend’s events get underway on Saturday at 10am, with the town’s Square transformed into a kids’ entertainment zone from 10am.

One of the highlights will be the discussions at the Good Vibes Forum in the Town Hall. Entry is free and among the guests are Jessica Greene from Food Cloud, climate ambassador Daithí Brooks, author of Eat with the Seasons Cathy Fitzgibbon, Matthew Collins of The Sibly Food Co, nutritionist Jennifer O’Callaghan of Everyday Wellness, Paul Lynch from Permaculture Design, and UCC microbiome researchers. The event takes place from 10am to 1pm.

At 12.30pm, an international parade takes place.

At 1pm Secad will have a theme of multiculturalism at a food event.

In the evening, there’s cheese and wine tastings at Pop Crowleys from 6.30pm before a concert by the Lee Valley Entertainers at 8pm at the Briery Gap, in what promises to be a unique and emotional occasion. The Lee Valley Entertainers were the winners of the Gay Byrne Live Radio Show in 1994. Now, 30 years later, they will reunite for a special evening at the Briery Gap. The evening gets underway with a performance of songs from much-loved local singer songwriter Jimmy McCarthy. Tickets for the concert are priced at €20.

On Sunday, there’s cooking classes for kids from 11am with foodie and author Deirdre Doyle of the Cool Food School at Macroom GAA club. Deirdre is the author of the book Chop, Cook, Yum and has taught more than 10,000 young people through her classes and workshops. The idea is to make cooking – and healthy cooking – fun. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are priced at €10 per class, with classes at 11am, 12 midday, and 1pm.

There’s a fantastic monster Street Food & Crafts Market from midday to 6pm.

Along with musical entertainment there’s also a Danone schools cook off competition at the Square(midday) and a Defence Forces Band Performance at 3pm.

There’s also kids carnival rides and entertainment in Macroom Square throughout Sunday afternoon.