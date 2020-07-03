Ludgate is back in action and ready to welcome new members on board

THE team at Skibbereen’s Ludgate is delighted to be opening after the Covid-19 lockdown on June 29th and have announced they are also open to new members.

Hub Manager Elma Connolly said: ‘There are two types of membership available via our website www.ludgate.ie. Associate Membership: this will give you 20 day passes to be used within two months. Access to the building is from Monday to Friday 9 am to 5 pm, pre- booking your dates is essential.

‘The second option is our full time membership, this gives you 24/7 access to the building, a designated desk, access to meeting rooms. A minimum commitment of four months is required for full membership.

‘Private office space is also available, for any companies out there looking for a remote base for their employees please get in touch with us here and we would be happy to discuss the options available to you,’ said Elma.

As the team have to work with a reduced number of desks in accordance with social distancing, unfortunately for people needing short term desk access, it will not be available just now, at the building on Townshend Street.

However, they are working on an alternative to accommodate them through a Ludgate campus in Skibbereen while work on a second location at the old Mercy Heights School continues and will be available in early 2021.

Kieran Collins of Ludgate said: ‘Back in December we ran a joint campaign with Spearline and O Donnell Furniture titled #HeretoStay. Ludgate is now relaunching the #HeretoStay and are very happy to talk to anyone who is considering their options when it comes to remote working. If we can help you with your plans or you have questions about remote working, the Ludgate team is available to help so please get in touch with us.’

For more information call 087 190 4174 or email [email protected]