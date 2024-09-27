Lucky Cork winner scoops half a million in prize bond jackpot

ONE lucky Cork person is €500,000 richer this afternoon after winning the star prize in the latest prize bond draw.

The bond number is IT218290 and was purchased in 2008.

There were over 9,038 prizes awarded in this week’s prize bond draw, amounting to over €1,254,700.

In addition to a €500,000 prize awarded on the last weekly draw of every calendar month, there are weekly draws where the top prize is €50,000.

Other cash prizes awarded each week include 20 of €1,000 and 20 of €500.

Prize bonds are a state savings product which, instead of paying interest, offers bond holders the chance to win cash prizes every week. All winnings are tax-free, and prize bonds can be cashed in at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.

Prize Bond holders can check draw results online at www.statesavings.ie.

The main winning numbers are also available in most post offices.