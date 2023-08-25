Lucky Cork winner scoops €50,000 in prize bonds

ONE lucky person in Cork is €50,000 richer today, after they won this week's Prize Bond star prize.

The lucky bond, number AIA633395, was purchased in Cork county in 2017.

There were over 4,800 prizes awarded in total in this week's draw, amounting to €304,550.

In addition to a €250,000 prize awarded on the last weekly draw of March, June, September and December, there are weekly draws where the top prize is €50,000. Other cash prizes awarded each week include 10 of €1,000 and 10 of €500.

Prize Bonds are a state savings product which, instead of paying interest, offers bond holders the chance to win cash prizes every week. All winnings are tax-free, and the bonds can be cashed in at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.

Prize Bonds can be purchased by direct debit, online at www.statesavings.ie, by telephone on 0818 20 50 60 or at your local Post Office.