Lost wedding ring hoping to go full circle

IT seems that West Cork – and Clonakilty in particular – has become something of a magnet for lost wedding rings in recent times.

Following on from the success last month of re-uniting Liam Goode with his wedding ring – which he lost on the Warren Beach almost four years – gardaí are once again appealing for the public’s help in tracing the owner of another wedding ring.

This ring, with initials and a date of ‘28/7/72’ inscribed on it, was found by a garda on the beat in Clonakilty last June.

‘No one came forward to claim it and since then it’s been in the property stores here at Bandon Garda Station,’ said a garda spokesperson. ‘It’s a thick ring so it is hard to make out if it’s a woman’s or a man’s.’

It was only in recent weeks that a ring found at the Warren Beach in 2016 was re-united with its owner Liam Goode after an intense social media campaign was launched by An Garda Síochána, ahead of the ring being forfeited to the State when it came before Clonakilty District Court. Judge James McNulty had requested both the gardaí and the media to give ‘it one more push’ before the a decision was made on the forfeiture.

‘We have had some great success on our Facebook page with getting rings returned to their owners of late. Let’s keep it going!’ said a post on the Garda Facebook page.

In fact, this isn’t the only wedding ring that gardaí are seeking to re-unite with its owner.

Late last year, a wedding ring was found at Dumore Cove and despite numerous public appeals, no one has come forward to claim it.

The man’s wedding ring – which is engraved with ‘I love you Sinead’ – was found by a man using a metal detector at the beach. It was handed in to Clonakilty Garda Station and is now in safe keeping in the property stores at Bandon Garda Station.

The person managing the page posted: ‘I’m shooting for the stars on this one. I’m a romantic.’

For more info, contact Bandon Garda Station on 023-8852200.