Long-awaited flood scheme on the way as tenders are sought for start of €6.6m project

TENDER documents seeking engineering consultants for Bantry’s flood relief scheme have been published.

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind) said it was another important stage of the proposed flood relief scheme.

‘It will be a long process, but it signifies that progress on the €6.6m flood relief scheme is being made by the Office of Public Works, which is working in partnership with Cork County Council.

‘It’s good to see that the work is being advanced because this will be a vital piece of infrastructure for the area,’ he added.

Cllr Collins confirmed that the tenders are being sought on an e-tenders platform and are due for return by June 7th next.

He also noted that the design brief for the repair and upgrading of Bantry’s subterranean culvert system is expected to go to tender in the second quarter of 2021.

He said Bantry has been subject to frequent flooding events, especially over the last nine months, and that business owners and residents have been left to count the cost of fluvial, or surface water flooding, and flooding caused by high tides.

‘It is good to see both projects progressing in tandem,’ said Cllr Collins. ‘This news is most welcome, but it’s long overdue.’