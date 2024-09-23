Lombard defends joining ‘Friends of Israel’ group

CORK South West FG Senator Tim Lombard has defended his membership of a pro-Israeli parliament group, the Friends of Israel.

It was recently reported on The Ditch website that Sen Lombard, along with seven other senators and two TDs, are registered as members of the Israel Parliamentary friendship group, Oireachtas Friends of Israel, which hasn’t officially met yet.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Sen Lombard said there are over 100 different parliamentary groups, of which politicians are members.

‘These groups are not associated with the Government, but the actual parliament itself. I’m involved with the Israel group which is basically a group talking to all parliamentarians,’ he said.

‘I’m totally appalled with what is happening in Gaza at the moment and I’m totally appalled with the actual regime that’s in place. I think it’s time for an immediate ceasefire and for the hostages to be released.’

He said his focus is to have a conversation with politicians across the whole political divide and having a group like this helps those in opposition to the current Israeli government.

‘If I lose votes for trying to have a conversation about peace with all actors, then it’s something I’m not going to get involved in. This is about trying to make sure we get a peaceful resolution to this conflict.

‘I’m not supporting this regime at all, this is about talking to people who are opposed to this horrible regime.

‘There are plenty of Israelis protesting about the war who are against their government.’