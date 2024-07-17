Local politicians want ban on use of tanning beds

FIANNA Fáil TD for Cork South West, Christopher O’Sullivan, has called for an outright ban on tanning beds and stronger enforcement against unregulated tanning products, citing significant health risks.

‘The evidence is overwhelming. UV exposure from sunbeds is a major health hazard, contributing to skin cancer and other serious conditions,’ Deputy O’Sullivan said.

The deputy pointed to surveys that indicate that people use tanning beds despite knowing they contribute to higher risks of developing skin cancer, Ireland’s most common cancer.

The call for a ban coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Public Health (Sunbeds) Act 2014.

Deputy O’Sullivan, who raised the matter during Taoiseach’s Questions in the Dáil on Tuesday, also stressed the importance of addressing the rampant advertising of harmful, unregulated tanning products on social media platforms. ‘It is unacceptable that dangerous products are being marketed to young people online. We need to double down on enforcing regulations and shutting down these illegal activities,’ he said.

Taoiseach Simon Harris, in response, said he agreed with Deputy O’Sullivan about the dangers of sunbeds.

‘They are dangerous. From a skin cancer point of view, the evidence is pretty categoric,’ he said. ‘I do know measures were taken in relation to banning [them] for children but in my view that is nowhere near adequate in terms of where we need to get to. But let me seek the view of the Minister for Health.’

Meanwhile, Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard, whose brother Ger died of skin cancer at the age of 37, said it is time for a better public health campaign which emphasises that tanning causes skin damage. He also called for the removal of vat from sunscreen products.

‘It’s time to have the conversation about banning the use of sunbeds for everyone. It’s a black and white issue for me,’ said Sen Lombard.

‘The World Health Organisation and the Irish Cancer Society tell us that using a sunbed can cause skin cancer. Even one sunbed session can increase your risk of developing squamous cell skin cancer by 67% and basal cell skin cancer by 29%,’ he said.

‘Even more importantly is the increased risk of melanoma, the most serious form of skin cancer. If you have ever used a sunbed your risk of melanoma increases by 20%.’

Sen Lombard said Ireland was a leader when it came to the smoking ban and said we should do the same now and follow Australia and Brazil who have already banned sunbeds.