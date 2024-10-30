Local podcast nominated for ‘best fiction’ at Irish Pod Awards

CLAIRE Barry and Rebecca Ambrose are delighted to announce that their independently produced podcast Another Chapter has been nominated for Best Fiction at the Irish Pod Awards 2024.

The prestigious nomination recognises the podcast’s dedication to bringing fiction to life for book lovers everywhere. The weekly podcast delves into thought-provoking book discussions, author/book-related interviews and has a dedicated bookseller’s choice section with endless recommendations for all its listeners.

Since its launch in December 2022, the podcast has gone from strength to strength, with the two women growing a dedicated following.

Claire is a mother of two who works as a secondary school teacher in Cork City, while Rebecca is also a teacher, with three young kids and a farm to help run in Macroom.

According to Claire, the podcast was developed because of their love for books. ‘We are both teachers, and we both get a thrill from reading. I asked Rebecca one day why don’t we just make a podcast and from that Another Chapter was born.’

Rebecca adds, ‘We had never done anything like this, but we are both so passionate about education that we thought it would be a great way to encourage others to read.’

Listeners can now vote for Another Chapter Podcast to help it reach the top! Voting for the Listener’s Choice Award is open on the Irish Pod Awards website ahead of the award ceremony on November 6th at the Stella Cinema, Dublin.

Rebecca adds, ‘It would be great to win. We are just two moms trying to get people to read. Books are a wonderful way to explore and escape. We never thought we would be nominated for an award like this, so I’m not going to lie - it would be great to win it!’