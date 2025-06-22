Local libraries offers free books for school starters

THE ‘My Open Library’ service has been extended to Carrigaline and Kinsale branches which are now open from 8am to 10pm, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

A newly-refurbished Carrigaline branch includes a young adult area with relaxed seating, a remodelled children’s area, comfortable window seating, and bicycle racks.

Meanwhile, those starting primary school in September can get a free My Little Library Bag of books to help them prepare, available in local branches.

The Summer Stars reading programme is now also underway and free for all children, with pencils and bookmarks along with a certificate when they reach their reading goal.

All completed cards will be entered into a raffle for a book voucher at the end of the summer – register in-library.

Finally, Kira O’Brien’s display of ceramics and prints remains at Bandon Library for the month of June, while mixed media artist Michael Healey is exhibiting his work at Kinsale Library until June 24th.