Bus routes need joined-up thinking

COUNCILLORS have called for more ‘joined up thinking’ between Local Link and Bus Éireann.

Cllr Finbarr Harrington (Ind) raised the issue at a recent meeting of the West Cork Municipal District as a number of new Local Link bus routes were confirmed.

He asked that Cork County Council request a meeting with TFI (Transport for Ireland) and Bus Éireann.

‘We have loads of bus routes but if we could get them to interlink better it would benefit everyone using the service,’ he said.

Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG) seconded the motion and pointed out that there is no bus going from Caheragh to Skibbereen and that there is a need for tweaking the services.

Cllr Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire) said there are a lot of gaps in service including from Dunmanway to Clonakilty or Drinagh to Skibbereen.

‘We are trying to cut the carbon footprint and more joined up thinking is needed,’ he said.