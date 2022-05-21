‘Local’ Graham Norton’s Ahakista quiz is back again!

CHAT show host Graham Norton (pictured) is returning with his legendary quiz at the Ahakista festival this August bank holiday weekend. The festival returns after a two-year break and the quiz is one of the highlights of the event, as Graham, who has a house in the village, MCs the event, meaning tickets are hot property.

The TV presenter and author’s generous support has meant a lot to the Ahakista community over the years and other attractions this year will include family fun activities taking place on both land and sea, with live music in the local pubs.

Tickets for the Graham Norton quiz will go on sale at the Ahakista Community Association Cabin, beside Arundel’s bar, at 9am on Saturday May 28th. Priced at €160 per table of four, they will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis and by cash-only transaction. A donation from the sale of each ticket will be shared between the Irish Community Air Ambulance and the Mercy Hospital Teen and Kids Appeal.

Interest in tickets is expected to be particularly high following the cancellation of the Ahakista Festival over the last two years so early queuing is advised. Interest is also expected to be high in Ahakista Fadó and Ahakista Anois, two of this year’s many new attractions planned by festival organisers.

Ahakista Anois is a photography competition with free entry to all and a special prize for the best images taken by under 12s. The closing date for entries, which should be submitted along with contact details to [email protected], is Friday, 1st July at 5.30pm. A

hakista Fadó will be an exhibition of photographs celebrating Ahakista. Email [email protected] before 30th June for more.