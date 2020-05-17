Local couple fuelled up to help charity

A WEST Cork couple are donating the cost of a tank of petrol to a Christian Aid initiative after making lockdown savings.

Richard and Sandra Dukelow from Durrus are among the many people who have made unexpected savings from not being able to spend money on their morning coffee, weekly date-night or monthly gym membership during lockdown.

Christian Aid, an international development charity, encouraged people to ‘give instead’ and support efforts to tackle the coronavirus crisis around the world. They are responding to the coronavirus crisis in nearly 20 countries. Richard and Sandray answered their call and donated €60.

The charity relies heavily on the donations it receives each Christian Aid Week (10th– 17th May) in order to carry out its work and the majority of these donations come from door-to-door and annual church service collections, neither of which are possible because of current restrictions.

Chief Executive, Rosamond Bennett, said: ‘For those fortunate enough to have seen unexpected savings during lockdown then we hope they might give instead and support the work of Christian Aid as it responds to the coronavirus crisis in some of the poorest countries in the world.’

To support the initiative visit caid.ie/giveinstead.