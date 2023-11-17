Liz delighted that creator of iconic sculpture is now finally recognised

BY CAMMY HARLEY

LIZ Rinn has been tirelessly campaigning for over 18 months for a plaque to validate and recognise the artistic work of Imogen Stuart – and Imogen's husband Ian – as the creators of the St Brendan the Navigator statue in Wolfe Tone Square in Bantry.

She hopes that she is coming close to succeeding in her goal, having begun her quest in May 2022.

And now Ian McDonagh, arts officer at the Cork County Council, has assured her that the request is with the West Cork municipal district and is on the list to be recognised and acknowledged.

‘I recommended Eugene Murphy from Murphy W J & Sons on Glengarriff Road to create a small engraved plaque to place on the plinth which would provide all the necessary information,' Liz said.

The current plaque states: 'This statue of St Brendan the Navigator was erected to mark the official opening of the Gulf Oil Terminal on Whiddy Island by Taoiseach John Lynch TD, 6h May 1969.'

Liz, a talented local artist herself, appreciates the workmanship of the sculpture but says the artist who created the magnificent sculpture should be credited for her work. Imogen Stuart is now 96 years old and has huge Irish and international recognition with private collections throughout Europe and America.

'Imogen represents great importance to the Irish art world both historically and politically through the sheer merit of her work,' said Liz.

'President Michal D Higgins was a fan of her work as were previous presidents. Imogen’s commissioned bust of former president Mary Robinson is on display in the Aras an Uachtaráin, such is the importance of her pieces. And yet, there is no mention of credit to her for the sculpture in Bantry.’

Liz explained that she prefers the word sculpture to statue. 'It is a complete work with movement, water, companions and meaning, and not just a figure of St Brendan.’

The sculpture of St Brendan discovering America stands 21ft high and faces the sea at the head of Bantry Bay. It is made of copper sheeting, not cast, and it has stood the test of time, Liz pointed out.

'Imogen was consulted when it was taken down in 2015 to be cleaned and repaired at the sculpture factory. The sculpture was unveiled by Gulf Oil in 1968 to mark the official opening of the Gulf Oil terminal on Whiddy Island,' she explained.

Liz said there is also a great connection with WB Yeats and Ian Stuart’s grandmother, Maud Gonne, the love of WB Yeats life. 'He proposed to her three times and it is believed that she was his muse. We possibly have their tormented relationship to thank for some of the poet’s greatest inspirations and works.'

Ian died on February 23rd, 2013 and Liz would like the recognition made during Imogen’s lifetime.

Imogen Stuart, born in Berlin in May 1927, moved to Ireland in 1949 and became one of Ireland’s foremost sculptors. Her career has spanned the last seven decades and her work can be found in churches, public spaces, certain academic settings and in private collections.