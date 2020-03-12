LIVE: Events cancelled across West Cork following government statement

In light of the government statement this morning about cancelling gatherings of over 500 people out of doors and 100 indoors, a number of organisations have announced cancellations.

We will update this story as we get more information.

If you have an event that has been postponed or cancelled, please email details to [email protected] and we'll feature it here.

DE BARRA'S CLONAKILTY

All music events at DeBarras have been cancelled for the rest of March. Where shows are ticketed we are currently looking to reschedule them. Refunds are available at the point of purchase for these shows. However, if possible, to support artists, we would ask you to consider holding onto your ticket until dates are rescheduled. For more details visit debarra.ie

BANTRY AGRICULTURAL SHOW AGM

This Thursday night's agm has been cancelled.

DOWN SYNDROME IRELAND

In the interest of public health and to help protect our members with Down syndrome, their families, our staff and volunteers from the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus, Down Syndrome Ireland has made the decision to postpone our planned World Down Syndrome Day Celebrations in the Phoenix Park on March 22nd until further notice.

Our annual Purple Run will take place at a future date to be agreed. Please note that all existing registrations will be valid for the new date. Down Syndrome Ireland is in urgent need of funds during this difficult time - donations of any size through www.downsyndrome.ie would be greatly appreciated.

WEST CORK RALLY

The Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally is has been postponed. Check out our Facebook page or the website for full details.

WEST CORK SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE

The 2020 West Cork Schoolboys League season was due to get underway this weekend - but the kick-off has been postponed until further notice.

GAA

All GAA at club, inter-county and educational level has been suspended until March 29th.

CORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

All CIT campuses will be closed from 6pm this evening (March 12th) as per Government instructions. This includes all campus locations:

CIT Bishopstown Campus

CIT Cork School of Music

CIT Crawford College of Art & Design

CIT Blackrock Castle Observatory

National Maritime College of Ireland

We will communicate further as appropriate

SKIBBEREEN AFC (SOCCER)

All football related activities at the club including schoolboys and adult levels to be cancelled until March 29th.

SKIBBEREEN FURTHER EDUCATION & TRAINING CENTRE

Skibbereen Further Education & Training Centre will close this evening at 5 pm and remain closed until 29th March. - would be grateful if you can feature please, thank you.

BALLINHASSIG VARIETY SHOW

Ballinhassig Variety Show cancelled. Show is being deferred. A new date will be announced shortly. Please keep your tickets as they will be valid for new dates. Keep safe everyone