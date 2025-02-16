Listen up! Acts revealed for Sherkin’s Open Ear festival

EXCITEMENT is already building ahead of the return of the Open Ear festival to Sherkin Island this June Bank Holiday weekend.

Renowned for some of the most forward-thinking experimental music from Ireland and, alongside some of the most thrilling dance-floor disruptors, all of it interwoven within the uniquely spectacular backdrops of Sherkin Island, the festival has a dedicated following.

In 2024 it set new standards for itself, traversing across beaches, churches and abbeys alongside its traditional home of Banger Cliff situated on the north shore of Sherkin.

This year, a diversity of sounds are promised in what is the most expansive, varied and straight-up exciting programme yet…

‘Open Ear is thrilled to be showcasing the trance-inducing smallpipes virtuoso Brìghde Chaimbeul, RÓIS’ meshing of sean-nos, electronics and jazz harmony, the polished chaos of Trá Pháidín’s collage of folk, jazz and art rock and Elaine Malone’s mélange of psychedelic folk and shoegaze,’ said a spokesperson.

‘Irish techno ambassador Sunil Sharpe may be a name recognisable to most but the lesser known but no-less vital Anodyne and Americhord have put their names to some of the finest techno releases to ever come out of Ireland and 2025 will see them both bring their live sets to Banger Cliff. Coming from further afield to twist the Open Ear dancefloor into further unrecognisable shapes is Autechre collaborator Rob Hall, the freewheeling, cult stylings of Amsterdam’s DJ Marcelle, Barcelona’s punk-infused EBM instigators Dame Area and DJ Firmeza, a member of Lisbon’s revered Príncepe Discos crew.’

More acts will be announced over the coming weeks. For more information, including tickets and campervan tickets see openear.ie