LISTEN: Lisheen National School's song for their Olympic heroes - 'Thank You for the Joy'

September 3rd, 2024 10:40 AM

LISTEN: Lisheen National School's song for their Olympic heroes - 'Thank You for the Joy' Image

IN a heartwarming tribute to their Olympic heroes, the students of Lisheen National School took centre stage at the Olympic Homecoming on Sunday evening, captivating a crowd of thousands with a special performance.

The talented young singers performed an original song they had written, titled 'Thank You for the Joy' to honour the incredible achievements of their local Olympic heroes.

They performed the song in front of thousands of people including Paul O'Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, Aoife Casey, Emily Hegarty and coach Dominic Casey.

 

