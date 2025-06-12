Lisavaird Co-Op launches special report marking major milestone

Lisavaird Co-Op has officially launched its 2024 annual report, a specially commissioned publication marking 100 years since its founding in March 1925.

This year’s report is not only a detailed review of business performance but a tribute to the generations of people who have shaped Lisavaird Co-Op into the thriving and resilient organisation that it is today.

Founded by 15 committee members in 1925, the co-op began its journey with 675,000 litres of milk supplied in its first year, generating a turnover of £28,000.

A century later, the co-op reported a group turnover of €218.5m in 2024 and employs 382 people across its diverse business interests.

Milk suppliers received an average price of 53.84 cent per litre in 2024, compared to the price of milk in 1925, which was just 7p per gallon.

The 2024 report is rich with historical insights, photographs and personal stories that highlight the deep connection between the co-op and the West Cork community.

Former employees, board members and their families have contributed first-hand memories of how Lisavaird Co-Op supported their livelihoods, often through changing times.

The recent annual general meeting, held at the Celtic Ross Hotel on Thursday, May 29th saw excellent attendance, reflecting strong shareholder engagement and positivity around Lisavaird Co-Op’s continued success.

The many developments in recent years, including significant investments in infrastructure, sustainability initiatives and business expansion were celebrated.

Speaking at the AGM, CEO Martin Dineen noted, ‘This report is more than a financial review, it is a celebration of our legacy.

We are proud to honour those who came before us and to show how the values they established continue to guide us today.’

Chairperson James Healy added, ‘As we mark our centenary, we look ahead with confidence. This report not only recognises our rich history but also signals our commitment to future generations of shareholders, customers and employees.’

The 2024 Annual Report is now available to shareholders and will also be shared with the wider community as part of the year-long centenary celebrations.