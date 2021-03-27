Lions Club shows its mighty heart

A HANDCRAFTED heart in the middle of Bantry’s Wolfe Tone Square is giving courage to those on the front line, as well as those dealing with bereavement due to the pandemic.

There’s a place where people can attach a flower, a ribbon, or a note, in honour of our healthcare workers, or in remembrance of those who have lost their lives to Covid-19.

The heart was erected by the Bantry Bay Lions Club. Past president Nora Lynch said: ‘It is a combined effort of our younger and older members. It’s appeal is proving universal, and we’re delighted to see people are getting into the spirit of it by adding their own mementos. It shows we are thinking of everyone going through difficult times, and it unites us as a community.’