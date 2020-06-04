Lifeway donates Clóna kefir to FoodCloud

HEALTH-boosting products made in Clóna Dairies using West Cork milk have been donated to those in need during the Covid-19 challenge.

Lifeway Foods, supplier of Kefir and fermented probiotic products, have been donating products through Food Cloud.

This innovative, technology driven, Irish social enterprise connects the dots by linking available donated or surplus food products with a wide range of local charities using its app-based platform.

Lifeway Foods launched in Ireland in 2017, and Lifeway Kefir products distributed in Europe are made in Clóna in Clonakilty.

A Lifeway spokesperson said: ‘Coronavirus has had a profound impact on the way we live our lives. The travel restrictions and changes to how we shop, work and socially interact have caused a significant challenge for food banks and other charities. This means that it is more important than ever for food producers, like Lifeway, and those who can, to step up to the plate and support communities.’

Lifeway’s chief executive Julie Smolyansky explained how the company has been helping communities in the United States: ‘Lifeway is providing donations to singer and songwriter Jewel’s Inspiring Children, Mount Sinai Hospital, Meals on Wheels Chicago, Food Bank for New York City and other local and national food pantries to help ensure first responders and those in need have access to microbiome-supporting products and are able to nourish themselves and their families. To date, Lifeway has donated over 70,000 servings of kefir, and we plan to continue providing additional product for as long as needed.’