Life’s a beach for Cork’s newest Lotto millionaire

CORK’S latest millionaire, who bought their winning Lotto ticket in O’Connell’s Foodstore in Myrtleville last Saturday (May 29th) has yet to make contact with Lotto bosses to claim their prize of €2,469,871.

Excitement reached fever pitch on Tuesday morning when it was revealed that the shop near Myrtleville beach sold the winning ticket on the day of the draw. Paul O’Connell, owner, said he will never forget the call from Lotto HQ. ‘I reckon as soon as word starts to spread, there will be great excitement around,’ he said.

‘One lucky customer really has gotten their summer off to the best start. I hope the winner enjoys celebrating their win and I wish them all the best,’ said Paul. The winning numbers for the €2.4m Lotto jackpot were: 09, 15, 28, 34, 39, 46 and bonus number is 26. The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place.

The Rebel county winner should contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.