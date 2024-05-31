Lifeguards urge care as they return to beaches

LIFEGUARDS on Cork’s beaches rescued seven people in difficulty and provided first aid almost 300 times over the summer in 2023, Cork Co Council said, as they resume duty around the county’s coast this the June bank holiday weekend.

Beach Lifeguards will be on duty at Garryvoe, Fountainstown, Inchydoney, Owenahincha, The Warren, Garrylucas, Garrettstown, Tragumna, and Barleycove.

Lifeguards will be on duty on weekends in June, all week during July and August and on the first two weekends of September, continuing until September 8th.

Cork Co Council chief executive Valerie O’Sullivan said that in 2023, lifeguards ‘prevented thousands of accidents, gave out valuable water safety advice each day, provided first aid assistance 296 times and rescued seven individuals who had gotten into difficulty in the water’. Last summer five children were rescued in Cork’s waters and parents have been urged to take special care in the water this summer.