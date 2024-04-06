Lenny and Normal People star Daisy are coming to Schull’s Fastnet Film Festival

AWARD-winning director Lenny Abrahamson and actress Daisy Edgar Jones will feature in the Fastnet Film Festival, which will run from the 22nd to the 26th of May in Schull.

Daisy became a household name for her starring role in the series Normal People, with many episodes directed by Lenny, and the two will discuss how this actor / director collaboration can create that magic in a film.

The Fastnet Film Festival is a major showcase for Irish and International film production, focusing on the craft of film.

The festival will screen up to 16 feature length films, run a series of seminars, masterclasses and workshops covering, scriptwriting, editing, casting, auditioning, acting, shorts to feature, production, score composition, directing and more. Fringe events include live music, drama, book readings, movie Quiz, café viewing all over town and high quality, free family entertainment for all.

Back by popular demand is the outdoor screen in the park where the village will be treated to a free feature screening on Sunday May 26th.