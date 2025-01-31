Learn about gut health at the Feel Good Health Fest

CELEBRITY chef Oliver McCabe will speak at this weekend’s Feel Good Health Festival, taking place in Rosscarbery.

McCabe’s interactive presentation will explain how to nourish the gut with foods that promote a healthy microbiome, helping to prevent digestive discomfort, boost energy levels and improve mental clarity.

He will share simple and tasty ways to incorporate these healing foods into everyday meals, so you can begin supporting your gut health right away.

McCabe will be joined by a lineup of speakers including Colman Power of Colman Power Organic Fitness, Karen Coakley, better known as Kenmare Foodie and Padraig Danaher, aka The OT Coach and many others.

Feel Good Health Fest takes place this Sunday, February 2nd at the Celtic Ross Hotel.

The event begins with movement sessions in the morning, designed to awaken your senses with yoga, dance, tai chi and Qigong, suited to all levels.

Attendees will then participate in talks, such as McCabe’s, throughout the afternoon.

Oliver McCabe is a renowned nutritional therapist, author and TV chef.

He has appeared on RTE’s Today Show and Virgin Media’s Ireland AM, as well as offering personalised nutritional support through his business HubbleHealth.

Tickets for Feel Good Health Fest are available via Eventbrite.