Launch of new pilot training programme

CORK headquartered, international flight school, Atlantic Flight Training Academy (AFTA), has announced a new pilot training programme.

The partnership with GlobeAir will train cadets for their future careers as commercial pilots in 2023/2024. The candidates who will be involved in the pilot training programme as part of the partnership between AFTA and GlobeAir, will go on to receive 18 months of extensive training in Cork and Waterford airports.

AFTA, an Enterprise Ireland client company, has trained over 2,300 graduates since 1995, who are now employed with the world’s leading airlines, including: Ryanair, Air Astana, Pegasus Airlines, Emerald Airlines, Aer Lingus, easyJet, British Airways, Turkish Airlines, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, Cathay Pacific and many more leading carriers.

Bernhard Fragner, GlobeAir ceo said: ‘GlobeAir continues to identify innovative partnerships to help us stay at the forefront in the private aviation sector. We have carefully selected AFTA as our pilot training partner due to their high standards and commitment to excellence.’

Managing director at AFTA, Mark Casey added: ‘We are proud to have been selected by GlobeAir to train cadets for their future careers as commercial pilots in 2023/2024. AFTA will celebrate 28 years training commercial pilots in their careers next year and we look forward to the next 28 years expanding the business on the world stage.’