Large fire reported near Béal na Bláth

A LARGE fire was spotted this afternoon near Béal na Bláth.
The cause of the fire is unknown, but the flames got out of control on a farm in Mossgrove, Newcestown - just one mile away from Béal na Bláth.
Users on Twitter have shared footage of the fire, which left a large plume of smoke in the sky, visible from miles away.
#CorkTraffic Reports of a large fire in the Mossgrove area (near Beal Na Blath.) Emergency services are on scene. Take care as smoke may impede visibility as a result. pic.twitter.com/3bsG9w8GGn
— Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) August 11, 2022
The smoke could also be seen from a plane flying over the area.
Just flew over it there, impressive looking! pic.twitter.com/zHa45PRGSM
— Diarmuid McCarthy (@DiarmMcC) August 11, 2022
And the fire was also reportedly visible from over 20km away in Halfway, near Ballinhassig.
As seen up from halfway about 20min ago pic.twitter.com/rewdM0lPbf
— neil o'toole (@notoole) August 11, 2022
Emergency services are on the scene of the fire.