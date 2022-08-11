News

Large fire reported near Béal na Bláth

August 11th, 2022 4:49 PM

By Dylan Mangan

A LARGE fire was spotted this afternoon near Béal na Bláth.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the flames got out of control on a farm in Mossgrove, Newcestown - just one mile away from Béal na Bláth.

Users on Twitter have shared footage of the fire, which left a large plume of smoke in the sky, visible from miles away.

The smoke could also be seen from a plane flying over the area.

And the fire was also reportedly visible from over 20km away in Halfway, near Ballinhassig.

Emergency services are on the scene of the fire.

 

 

