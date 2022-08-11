Large fire reported near Béal na Bláth

A LARGE fire was spotted this afternoon near Béal na Bláth.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the flames got out of control on a farm in Mossgrove, Newcestown - just one mile away from Béal na Bláth.

Users on Twitter have shared footage of the fire, which left a large plume of smoke in the sky, visible from miles away.

#CorkTraffic Reports of a large fire in the Mossgrove area (near Beal Na Blath.) Emergency services are on scene. Take care as smoke may impede visibility as a result. pic.twitter.com/3bsG9w8GGn — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) August 11, 2022

The smoke could also be seen from a plane flying over the area.

Just flew over it there, impressive looking! pic.twitter.com/zHa45PRGSM — Diarmuid McCarthy (@DiarmMcC) August 11, 2022

And the fire was also reportedly visible from over 20km away in Halfway, near Ballinhassig.

As seen up from halfway about 20min ago pic.twitter.com/rewdM0lPbf — neil o'toole (@notoole) August 11, 2022

Emergency services are on the scene of the fire.