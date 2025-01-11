Know Your Rights: Am I eligible for a monitored alarm?

THE Seniors Alert Scheme provides funding for a free personal monitored alarm for people aged 65 and older and of limited means.

The scheme is intended to support older people to live securely and independently in their

homes.

Who is eligible for the scheme?

To be eligible for the Seniors Alert Scheme, you must be aged 65 or over and have limited means or resources.

You must also be any of the following:

• Living alone

• Living alone for significant periods of time during the day

• Living with someone who meets the criteria

• Caring for someone else in your household.

You must live in the area covered by the registered group administering the funding and be able to benefit from the equipment being supplied.

You also need to be willing to keep contact with the registered group.

Is there a cost involved?

All equipment and installation under the scheme is free. The alarm monitoring service is free for the first year. After the first year, you will be asked to pay the annual monitoring fee.

The annual monitoring fee will vary by service provider and the type of alarm or pendant supplied. The cost may be approximately €70 annually. Your local group can tell you about the cost in advance.

If there is no suitable landline available in your home and a mobile signal is used to connect to the equipment, you may have to pay a fee for mobile sim rental.

How does a personalised monitored alarm work?

You can get a monitored personal alarm that is worn as a pendant or around your wrist like a watch. These alarms connect to a national helpline through a base unit installed in your home..

When you press the alarm button, it immediately rings the helpline, which is open 24 hours a day all year round. A helpline operator talks to you in your home and decides whether to alert a local volunteer responder or, if necessary, the emergency services.

If you no longer need it, the alarm must be returned as the scheme equipment remains the property of the registered group..

How do I get a Seniors Alert Scheme alarm?

Registered community or voluntary groups apply to Pobal on your behalf. Pobal does not accept applications from individuals.

A family member or neighbour can apply on your behalf with the local group if you can’t apply yourself.

The registered community or voluntary group will:

• Assess your eligibility for the scheme and complete the application form with you

• Identify the equipment required and get quotations from suppliers

• Submit the application and supporting documentation to Pobal

You will be asked to confirm that you understand the purpose and use of the equipment and that you will be responsible for the annual monitoring fee after the first year.

How to Apply

If you feel you may be eligible for the Seniors Alert Scheme, you should contact the group registered to operate the scheme in your area. Pobal publishes a list of registered organisations on its website: www.pobal.ie

You can also contact your local Citizens Information Centre for details of your local group.

Community, voluntary and not-for-profit organisations can apply to register with Pobal for the scheme. They must have a recognised structure and be able to show that they can manage the grants. They must also have a record of working with older people in the community.

A group will not be able to register if there is an existing group operating the scheme in the area.