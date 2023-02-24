Kinsale students win robotics award for fifth time

KINSALE Community School has made history by winning the National VEX VRC competition for a fifth time, cementing its position as the top school in the country for robotics and securing its place in the World Championships in USA.

Every year, VEX robotics competition brings together the brightest young minds nationwide to showcase their skills and abilities.

This year's competition took place this week in Pairc Ui Chaoimh and featured 20 of the best teams from all over Ireland, having previously qualified through regional competitions.

Kinsale Community School's four robot teams, comprising 20 TY students, performed exceptionally well, impressing judges with their innovative design, creativity and ability to solve complex problems in engineering and coding.

Their robots completed a series of challenges in this year's game named ‘Spin Up’. This year's competition was complex, requiring the robots to intake and launch discs into nets.

The two-minute games have two parts, a 15-second autonomous and a one minute 45-second driving control section.

The picturesque seaside town's diligent and competitive students won 10 of the 13 awards including the Excellence award, and two tournament champion awards.

The Kinsale teams are now proud to represent Ireland in the upcoming World Championships in Dallas, USA, in April.

