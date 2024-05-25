Kinsale students claim top national award

FOUR students from Kinsale Community School took home a national award last week when they were announced as the recipients of the Best Sales and Marketing award in the senior category at this year’s Student Enterprise Programme national finals, which took place in Mullingar.

Supported by the Local Enterprise Office Cork North and West, the four students, David Forde, John Quinn, Seán Dinneen and Jack Good, worked under the guidance of their teachers Máire Fleming and Caitriona Leahy and schools co-ordinator for West Cork, Christine McCarthy.

Their student enterprise DJS engineering produced a farm equipment holder to make the task of dehorning cattle safer and easier for farmers and vets.

There were 81 student businesses in contention across three main categories for the final in what is Ireland’s largest entrepreneurship programme for second level students.

Acting head of enterprise, Leo Cork North and West, Deirdre O’Mahony said that year-on-year the Student Enterprise Programme continues to showcase the very best of Irish ingenuity and entrepreneurship amongst secondary school students. ‘We are so proud of how the students from Kinsale Community School represented our region last week and took home one of the main awards on the day. Their business has the ability to grow and impact positive change in the agri sector and we look forward to supporting them on their journey. I would also like to thank and commend their teachers for their dedication to the students in preparing them for the competition’ she said.