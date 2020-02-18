News

Kinsale gets a new digital hub

February 18th, 2020 1:02 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Share this article

KINSALE’S first digital hub is offering up to 15 hot desk spaces as well as meeting rooms.

The brainchild of Fitzgerald & Partners Accountants in Kinsale, they have opened a new co-working space in the town centre with flexible daily rates of €20.

Linda Farley, manager of Kinsale Digital Hub said: ‘The trending co-working space is of particular interest to companies from a one person operation to staff between five and 10 people. Since launching a number of new businesses will be starting shortly in the heart of Kinsale, bringing jobs and vibrancy to the town centre, and a vote of confidence in it as an enterprising town.’

For more see fitzgeraldandpartners.com/business_innovationhub.asp

 
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.