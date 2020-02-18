Kinsale gets a new digital hub

KINSALE’S first digital hub is offering up to 15 hot desk spaces as well as meeting rooms.

The brainchild of Fitzgerald & Partners Accountants in Kinsale, they have opened a new co-working space in the town centre with flexible daily rates of €20.

Linda Farley, manager of Kinsale Digital Hub said: ‘The trending co-working space is of particular interest to companies from a one person operation to staff between five and 10 people. Since launching a number of new businesses will be starting shortly in the heart of Kinsale, bringing jobs and vibrancy to the town centre, and a vote of confidence in it as an enterprising town.’

For more see fitzgeraldandpartners.com/business_innovationhub.asp



