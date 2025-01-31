Kinsale Beatles Festival to kick off bank holiday weekend

Beatles fans are getting set to welcome the very first Kinsale Beatles Festival, presented in association with Bulmers Ireland, which will take place this St Brigid’s bank holiday weekend from Friday January 31st to Sunday February 2nd.

The special weekend will see various Beatles-inspired events, from art exhibitions to DJs, to panel discussions and of course, live music.

The Beatles art exhibition by Georgina Flood will be in place in the Blue Haven Hotel over the weekend and Georgina will officially open the exhibition on Friday January 31st at 11am with a talk about her work.

For some live music, Carlo Poddighe will be playing at Hamlets on Sunday February 2nd at 7pm, while Something Simple, a Beatles tribute act, will play at Dalton’s Bar on Saturday and Sunday evening.

The events are free of charge and require no booking.

Those interested in brushing up on their Beatles knowledge may be interested in joining a public talk at Prim’s Bookshop on Saturday at 10am with Deirdre Kelly, author of Fashioning the Beatles, while later that afternoon Susan Ryan and Dr Holly Tessler will speak about ‘The Women Who Shaped the Beatles’ in the Blue Haven Hotel at 2.30pm.

Both talks are free to attend, but must be booked via Eventbrite as space is limited.

There are also still tickets available for ‘The Beatles 1965: Reeling in the Years Walking Tour’ which will start from the Tourist Office on Pier Road on Saturday from 11.30am to 12.30pm.

Additionally, Jane Hayward will recount the intriguing story of Dornish Island, purchased by John Lennon, at the Blue Haven Hotel on Saturday, from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.

Sold-out events include a candlelit performance of The Beatles by The Munster String Quartet at St Catherine’s and The Beatless Live at Prim’s Bookshop.

The remaining tickets for all events are available on Eventbrite.

For the full programme visit www.kinsalebeatlesfest.com.