Kinsale artist keen to share digital skills

A KINSALE-based academic thought her dream of being an artist was just that.

Dr E Alana James spent the past decade of her life in academic environments, working with and lecturing to masters and doctoral students at universities around the world from her base in Kinsale.

Originally from the US, Alana obtained her bachelors degree in fine arts from the University of Colorado in 1971.

She exhibited her art in galleries and in competitive shows in the US during the 1980s.

But life then moved in an academic direction, and in her 30s she shelved her dream of being a full-time artist.

Moving to Kinsale in 2006 she founded her technology company DoctoralNet in 2013.

But now she is happy to announce the dream is back as she embarks on a new personal creative path – digital art.

And it’s a passion she wants to share with others

‘It involves taking and curating photos, collaging them using digital re-sizing and reformatting techniques, ending up with 20 or more layers to manipulate,’ she explains.

‘I print all my digital collages on canvas, on abstract backgrounds, then overpaint and sometimes I embellish a piece so it has a raised and glittery appearance.’

This is all done using her iPad and a graphics app called Procreate. Whilst drawing, painting and collaging, Alana can run through her ideas faster, reconsider and can change decisions made as each piece is developed. ‘People often ask why buy art? I believe buying original art is a treat that gives in so many ways.

‘Buying for yourself, as a legacy to others, as an investment or in support of those who spend their lives dedicated to making the world more beautiful. Some people who buy art don’t need it. It is often an impulse buy — they fall in love with the art and really want to have it,’ she said.

Her art, she says, tells real life stories, capturing moments in time: ‘It celebrates all that life has to offer, the less tangible moments of our inner and outer lives.’

Alana is also excited to exhibit her artwork at the Marina Market in Cork, almost every weekend from now until Christmas.

She also wants to share her love of digital art with others and is facilitating an online course for anyone who draws, paints, take photographs or does collage and may wish to explore the digital means of art.

See ealanajames.com