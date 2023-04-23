Kinsale 7s rugby weekend to return after pandemic pause

THE first post-pandemic Heineken Kinsale 7s takes place in the gourmet town over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

This is Ireland’s largest rugby 7s tournament with over 5,000 visitors expected in the Cork seaside town.

Jeremy O’Murchu, national sponsorship manager, Heineken Ireland thanked everyone involved in Kinsale RFC for their continued dedication to successfully organise this event, now in its 35th year.

‘This event has delivered positive opportunities for our business partners in Kinsale and surrounding area for so many years and we’re delighted to see the event back after the Covid enforced break,’ he added.

Lorraine Sullivan, tournament director, thanked all sponsors, associate partners, club members and volunteers for their continued involvement and support.

‘We welcome Jack Crowley back to Kinsale and we look forward to a fantastic line-up of teams and many visitors to Kinsale this year,’ she said.

Granite, Ireland’s largest independent digital agency founded by Ger O’Shea from Tragumna, is proud to have joined the Kinsale 7s event team as digital partner.