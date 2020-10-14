Kilmurry Museum launches GoFundMe appeal for costs

THE Kilmurry Independence Museum is looking for funding support to maintain a social facility for the community.

The museum is still extremely popular and has, even during the Covid-19 restrictions, welcomed many visitors to see the range of historical artifacts dating from the turbulent days during the foundation of the state.

However, the normal calendar of fundraising events, vital to ensure the upkeep of the museum and most importantly the community space, has all but ceased.

‘As with all buildings, the museum and community space have running costs such as heating, ESB, phone, insurance etc, which came to €30,000 approximately last year,’ Aidan Murphy, chairperson of the Kilmurry Historical and Archaeological Association (KHAA), told The Southern Star.

‘These expenses would be met in a normal year by vital fundraising activities such as bag packs in supermarkets, concerts, museum entry, donations etc.’

The community room has become a social hub for Kilmurry village and the surrounding Lee Valley region.

The KHAA has run exhibitions in the community room in the past that have looked at the social and industrial history of the Lee Valley region, such as creameries, milling, quarrying and leisure pursuits of the past.

‘This year we have had a temporary exhibition on the Lissarda Ambush and later this month, all going well, we hope to have a temporary exhibition on the Cork hunger strikers to coincide with now annual Terence MacSwiney weekend from October 16th- 18th,’ Aidan said.

‘We became aware of the GoFundMe forum and this has allowed us to seek donations from virtual donors.

‘And we would be extremely grateful for any support so that we can ensure that the community space and the museum remains an important location, not only for visitors, but for our community as well.’

You can help support the Kilmurry Independence Museum by logging on to their GoFundMe page.