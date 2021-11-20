Kilmichael’s commemoration event is confirmed for this year

THE 101st anniversary Kilmichael ambush commemoration will go ahead this year on Sunday November 28th at the monument.

This is the exact day and date that the Kilmichael ambush occurred over a century ago, when the West Cork flying column of the third Cork brigade won an historic victory against the auxiliaries a British army division in the RIC.

It was a seminal event during the War of Independence and was a great boost to the volunteers and the people that supported them at the time.

Seán Ó Céilleachair, Bandon former rúnaí of the Kilmichael commemoration committee, will be the main speaker this year at the event at 1.30pm. Seán is the son of Commandant Tom Kelleher who was a section commander at the Battle of Crossbarry, and who took part in many more engagements against British forces at the time.

Seán has given a lifetime of service in remembering those who fought for Irish freedom and in promoting the cause for which they fought for. He is also a historian of note on the War for Independence period and is highly respected in that field in particular when it comes to challenging the revisionists. The main ceremony will take place outdoors at Kilmichael at 1.30pm and in Castletown Kenneigh at 11.30am where there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the graves of the volunteers killed at Kilmichael. The public are asked to follow Covid-19 guidelines.