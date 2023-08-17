Kilmichael man who left family petrified is jailed

A 51-YEAR-old Kilmichael man has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for a series of thefts in Galway, the theft of a Toyota Landcruiser in Inchigeela as well as trespassing at a neighbour’s property leaving a family ‘petrified’ as he peered in the windows of their house.

Shane O’Neill of Shanacashel, Kilmichael, Macroom pleaded guilty to all the charges preferred against him at Clonakilty District Court last week.

Det Gda Alan O’Sullivan of Macroom Garda Station told Judge James McNulty that the first theft incident occurred on May 9th last in Galway when the defendant entered the staff kitchen of Dunmore Medical Practice and took a purse from a handbag belonging to a nurse, Saranna Leonard.

‘CCTV identified him in the kitchen and as well as personal items in her purse there was also €90 in cash.

‘Later at 12.15pm at Mannion’s Supermarket in Tuam he paid for items valued at €49.17 using her bank cards,’ said Det Gda O’Sullivan.

The court heard that he also used her card for three transactions totalling €138 at the Town & County Garage in Tuam as well as using her cards to purchase items at Palace Field Pharmacy totalling €150.’

Det Gda O’Sullivan said that the defendant also stole a Toyota Landcruiser jeep belonging to Jeremiah Herlihy in Inchigeela on June 14th.

The detective said that the keys had been left in the ignition.

‘We recovered the jeep in the defendant’s backyard and it was hidden from view and had new cloned plates on it. We seized the jeep and we found several receipts in Mr O’Neill’s wallet from different places.’

Det Gda O’Sullivan also said that at 1am that night he received a phone call from a Brandon Duarte who said he heard noises outside his house.

‘Mr O’Neill was outside his home and entered the front garden. He entered a vintage Mercedes in the yard and was searching through it using a torch.

‘He then walked outside and made his way to the house. He began peering in the window which was captured on Mr Duarte’s CCTV.’

Mr Duarte and his wife and two daughters were inside the house watching what was happening outside and were ‘petrified,’ the court heard.

‘He could hear a back door handle being moved and Mr O’Neill was around the property for about 30 minutes but had left before the gardaí arrived.’

The court heard that he was later found in a ‘carefully fabricated hideout’ at his home, complete with food essentials. Gardaí also found the vehicle registration and insurance certificates of the Mercedes in Mr O’Neill’s jacket.

‘Gloves were also found. He was arrested, conveyed to Bandon Garda Station and when interviewed he was extremely unhelpful. The keys to the jeep were never recovered and he wouldn’t tell us where they were.’

The judge was also told that water had been poured into the fuel injector of the jeep and it has cost Mr Herlihy €1,000 to get it repaired.

Mr O’Neill has 23 previous convictions which include theft, dangerous driving, assault and public order incidents.

Solicitor Myra Dinneen said her client accepts his behaviour was not acceptable.

‘He can’t explain it and he lives in isolation in a rural area.

‘He accepts that all the money stolen will have to paid back,’ said Ms Dinneen.

Judge McNulty said that €700 found in an envelope belonging to Mr O’Neill should go to Ms Leonard, whose purse he stole.

The judge convicted and sentenced him to 10 months in prison on each of the Galway theft charges.

He also sentenced him to 10 months in prison for the theft of the Landcruiser jeep, which can be served concurrently and took into consideration the theft of the vehicle registration and insurance certificates.

He said the charge of trespass was a ‘very grave matter’ and sentenced him to another 10 months in prison.

However, the judge suspended it for two years, provided he keeps the peace and is of good behaviour during that period.

Recognisances for an appeal were fixed in his bond of €100 all cash and he also sought one independent surety of €5,000 all in cash also.